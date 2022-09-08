Scott Richardson, a Pennsylvania brewer, visited Morgantown's Apothecary Ale House over the summer where he spoke with WVU graduate students about beer.
He learned about their desire for affordable light beer, love for WVU sports and hatred for Pitt.
Next, he asked the students what they like to do in their free time. They jokingly replied, "Well, we like to burn things."
The students continued to described Morgantown’s infamous history and culture of couch burning and the culture that surrounds it.
Their conversation inspired Richardson to create “Couch Fire,” Spring House Brewing Company's newest beer which hit shelves last week.
“As we branched into West Virginia the last couple months, I just tried to really listen to people to try and learn about what they're interested in, what they’re passionate in and so on,” Richardson said.
“Couch Fire” is a light pale lager with an alcohol percentage of 4.1%. A six pack can be purchased for $9.99.
The beer will be sold year round along the brewery’s 21 other beers. It's also available in various locations around Morgantown including Kroger, Par Mar, BFS, Everyday's A Party as well as at local bars such as Mountaineer Tap House.
Richardson said the list vendors is likely to grow as the beer continues to be rolled out.
In spite of the beer’s name, Richardson clarified that the brewery’s intention is not to condone burning couches but rather to playfully acknowledge the history of the tradition.
“I think of the couch fire phenomenon as being like lore,” he said.
Richardson, a University of Delaware alumnus who lives in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where the brewery is located, didn’t have much of a personal connection to Morgantown before he began making “Couch Fire.”
He said in order to come up with the idea he had to get to know the community.
“I think a lot of other beer companies that have come in and tried to sell beer, I think they're a little, they're missing the mark, because you're just looking at West Virginia as another opportunity to sell beer,” he said.
Richardson explained that as a community oriented brewery, Spring House Brewing Co.’s goal was to make a product that was meaningful to their customers.
“I could try to make some shitty beer, and some shitty branding and not care, right, and just be, trying to be just another beverage company trying to make a dime. But I wanted to take into consideration all the feedback I was receiving to really make something that people would actually want to drink, and rally around and have fun,” he said.
Despite the brewery's distance from West Virginia, the launch of the new drink was a success.
“We've never done something that was so super localized and I think just West Virginia was ready for it,” Richardson said.
The new beer also performed well outside of West Virginia.
“When we released at the brewery, we had people with West Virginia shirts walking into the brewery grabbing cases of it. They're just so excited for it, no matter where they live.”
When marketing the product Richardson also found that people wanted it in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and New Jersey.
“West Virginia fans are everywhere,” he said.
Richardson said, fans who were further away even had friends send them the beer.
“I've had stories of people living in Florida, who are grads, who are having friends of theirs, send them beer,” Richardson said. “So I think it's just like another example of how West Virginia sort of rallies around each other and the community.”
For more information about Spring House Brewing Co. or “Couch Fire” visit the brewery’s website or go to @springhousebeer on Instagram or Facebook.