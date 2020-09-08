The members of The Pride of West Virginia once constructed dynamic shapes that sprawled across the field at Milan Puskar Stadium, but this season, its field shows have been cut due to COVID-19.
“COVID has impacted us in ways that we were kind of expecting going in,” said Cheldon Williams, director of athletic bands. “But it has changed the experience significantly for the students.”
The marching band has 340 members, according to its website, who represent a wide range of academic majors from across WVU.
However, 2020 has placed limits on how those 340 members can perform.
“In a regular season, we would have 320 to 340 students on the field at any given time,” Williams said. “I found [having to reduce group sizes] disappointing because the size of the WVU marching band is well-known across the country, and a part of our identity is to have 330-plus people on the field. We’ve been rehearsing the fall pep-band, but the feel isn’t quite the same because we’re used to having 330-plus people to work with.”
Far from affecting only performances, the COVID-19 pandemic has even changed the way the band rehearses.
“We are not going to have all 330 people meet this year at any point,” Williams said. “What we have done is taken precautions before the school year even started, and we broke the band up into three separately functioning groups: there was a Gold Band, a Blue Band and a Mountaineer Band. These bands were broken up fairly equally, and what we’ve done is separated the groups so that they could show up to class on different days and rehearse separately from one another.”
Still, students in The Pride have concerns about the experience being what they knew it once was.
“My main thoughts are skepticism. I’m still very concerned about how the band is going to interact with the pandemic, if we get to interact at all,” said Maddie Starcher, a senior biology student who has been a drum major with The Pride since April 2019.
Starcher said that the band is something she, along with the hundreds of other students who march, looks forward to every year.
“It’s definitely disappointing; I think it’s disappointing for every member of the band,” Starcher said. “It’s just, this band is something that we always choose to do. We’re never forced to do it, and then it’s being impacted in a way that we basically can’t do it.”