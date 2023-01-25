Meet Daisy!

Daisy is a 12 years old, but you would never guess that! She’s very energetic and loves playing with her toys. Daisy has over 10 nicknames- Doodle, Rooney, and Boo-boo, to name a few. She’s pretty sassy sometimes- whenever Daisy's family is getting ready to leave for a trip, she somehow knows and gives them crazy looks. She will play fetch, but she won’t bring the toy back- it kind of goes against the name Labrador “Retriever.” Daisy spends her free time sleeping on the couch and barking at Amazon trucks, and has a big collection of toys that look like food- her favorite one is a giant pepper that’s a third of the size of her. She can sit, shake with both paws, speak and lay down for her favorite treats, carrots and bananas.
Submitted by Alina hope