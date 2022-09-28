Meet Dash! Sep 28, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Meet Dash! Dash is a purebred, 8-year-old dachshund who loves to be outside playing with his toys. Dash can roll on his back and jump high. His favorite treats are Pork Chomps. Submitted by Liv Obel. Read More Like This Meet Dash! Meet Toothless and Pinky! Pet of the Week: Strawberry Pet of the Week: Oreo Pet of the Week: Bentley Pet of the Week: Chewy Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWhat’s changed for WVU’s defense after two straight wins?WVU football dominates Virginia Tech 33-10 in second straight Black Diamond Trophy victory'Tonight was a big challenge and our guys were up': Brown eyeing redemption after VT winOPINION | Pride flags belong in Mon County schoolsMorgantown residents plan protest over pride flag ban in local schoolsWVU spent far less on this year’s FallFest performance than a decade agoWest Virginia men's soccer drops second straight, falls 1-0 to Marshall on the roadBell ringing ceremony honors lives of four WVU studentsThree things to do in Morgantown this weekendViolent crimes up at WVU compared to recent years, report shows Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. THE DAILY ATHENAEUM NEWSLETTER Get the best of the DA in your inbox- sign up for the weekly DA newsletter! Sign Up!