Meet Ella, AKA Ellabean! Ella loves sitting in the window watching all the WVU students go about their daily lives. She enjoys giving her mom and Aunt Syd a scare by disappearing for hours doing God knows what, and she loves her people almost as much as she loves her food. Ella also likes to sit at the door and meow, waiting for mom to return even though she left all of 30 seconds ago. She loves to cuddle but will attack at any given second. Ella is also a registered emotional support animal, but she’s more emotionally abusive than anything else. She likes laundry days where she can entangle herself in freshly cleaned sheets that her mom is trying to fold. Her favorite trick is running real fast if there’s a string involved, and her favorite treat is anything edible.
Photo Submitted by Erika Weisman.