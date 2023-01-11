Meet Fritter! Fritter is a very good girl who doesn’t mind sharing her food. She gets along great with EVERYONE. Fritter likes to wait until the other cats catch their prey and then pretends that she was the one who caught it. Her favorite treat is tuna fish.
