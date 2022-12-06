Meet Levi! Levi is a Springer Spaniel and has so much energy. He loves to race cars and people that are going by and is a great hunting/fishing buddy. Levi also loves a good cuddle on the porch swing while watching the sunset. Although Levi's super cute, don’t crouch down to pet him- he’ll climb into your lap for cuddles and squirm like a worm if you let him. Levi's favorite treat is deer steak, and he prefers drinking straight from a water bottle whenever he's out instead of from his bowl.
Photo submitted by Shelby Hann.