Meet Serena! Serena is an 8-year-old puggle (pug beagle mix) who loves to run. Her owner has had her since she was one (her birthday is March 1st). A fun fact about Serena is before she was adopted, she was returned to the shelter after escaping from an elderly couple. Serena loves to roll over and dance for her favorite treat- ham.
