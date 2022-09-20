Meet Toothless and Pinky! Sep 20, 2022 Sep 20, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago Comments Meet Toothless and Pinky! Both are four-year-old axolotls and love to sit still for hours and look for bloodworms, their favorite treat. Submitted by Aidan Aird. Read More Like This Meet Toothless and Pinky! Pet of the Week: Strawberry Pet of the Week: Oreo Pet of the Week: Bentley Pet of the Week: Chewy Pet of the Week: Stella Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOPINION | Time to end ‘the climb’: Neal Brown has got to goFar fewer students returned to WVU this fall, officials sayBig Daddy Guns officials: ‘We did everything in our power not to leave’Man faces murder charge after shooting in downtown MorgantownThree things to do in Morgantown this weekendWVU crushes Towson 65-7, earns first win of the seasonMorgantown residents plan protest over pride flag ban in local schoolsBig Daddy Guns no longer opening downtownFormer Delta Chi members pose as Greek LifeLocal police, firefighters sue city of Morgantown over wage, benefit cuts Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. THE DAILY ATHENAEUM NEWSLETTER Get the best of the DA in your inbox- sign up for the weekly DA newsletter! Sign Up!