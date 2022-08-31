Pet of the Week: Bentley Aug 31, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Meet Bentley! Bentley celebrated his first birthday and is a gentle giant lap dog that loves to cuddle. Bentley can speak, give kisses and shake. His favorite treat is apples. Submitted by Erica Harper. Read More Like This Pet of the Week: Bentley Pet of the Week: Chewy Pet of the Week: Stella Pet of the Week: Bold Pet of the Week: Stitch Pet of the Week: Queen Cleopatra Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesA fan’s guide to tailgating at the Backyard Brawl'The Backyard Brawl': A brief history of the matchup between WVU and PittPi Kappa Phi suspended over reported hazing incidentsRemembering Kacy Wiedebusch, WVU’s 'First Lady of Dance'Commuter students pay even more following Coliseum parking feeBrown announces Daniels at starting QB, addresses Backyard Brawl preparationThree things to do this weekend in MorgantownMorgantown Pride is back with inaugural pride paradeOPINION | Professors should cancel late classes for the Backyard BrawlRibbon cutting marks opening of Reynolds Hall at WVU Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. THE DAILY ATHENAEUM NEWSLETTER Get the best of the DA in your inbox- sign up for the weekly DA newsletter! Sign Up!