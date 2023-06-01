Meet Chocolate Chip, AKA Chippers or Chip! Chip is a 3 year old tuxedo cat who loves to spend his time going on walks and birdwatching. When he’s not out in nature, Chip loves to take naps in one of many cardboard boxes he has in his collection. He also loves to explore his apartment building floor, always sitting in front of the door and meowing until he's taken on a walk. Chip, for some unknown reason, is also obsessed with his owner's printer and will make a mad dash to it whenever he hears it turn on, even if he’s asleep! His favorite treat is freeze dried turkey treats.
Submitted by Carly Milasky.