Meet Daisy! Daisy is a sassy beagle, who loves to nap. When she isn't sleeping, Daisy expects food because she is constantly hungry and will insistently let her humans know that she is starving, even if she ate 10 minutes ago. When she is not plotting to take over the world with her adorable floppy-eared head-tilts, she is sniffing anything and everything she can get her beagle nose into, especially things that aren't hers, like her humans' backpacks or unattended grocery bags. Daisy thoroughly enjoys belly rubs and will basically con even the most cold-hearted person into a belly rub with her puppy dog eyes and floppy ears. Daisy is the protector of her humans, bravely informing them of any intruders knocking on the door with a loud howl or investigating the scary noises coming from the washing machine with a low, growling bark. While she fears many things, including the vacuum cleaner, tray tables, balloons, big boxes, the washing machine, her own farts and baths, Daisy is very friendly and is always making friends with humans and animals alike wherever she goes. Daisy is well-photographed by her humans, and often makes sassy faces or refuses to look at the camera because she does not have time for these silly human things. Fro tricks, Daisy knows how to "dance" (i.e., spin in a circle on her hind legs), and often stands/bends back onto her hind legs as well when she wants her humans' attention. Her favorite treat is Oinkies (bacon and chicken flavored chewing sticks).
Submitted by Catherine Kepner.