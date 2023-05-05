Meet Honey "May" Watson! May is a fun-loving and energetic four-month-old Bernese Mountain Dog puppy. She loves everyone she comes in contact with. May loves to cuddle, give hugs and kisses and loves taking naps with her mommy. She also loves to cause mischief with her sisters, Hazel, a Goldendoodle, and Socks, a Bochi. May was both housed and crate trained within a week of being in her furever home (such a smarty), and can sit, shake paws, lay down and absolutely loves giving hugs and kisses. May is also working on obedience training and doing an amazing job, and her favorite treat is her vitamins!
Submitted by Marisa Watson.