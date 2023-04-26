Meet Jax (right) and Aspen (left)! Jax loves to be around people, and never misses a chance to sit on your lap even though he isn’t a puppy anymore! He loves to lay proper with his paws crossed, going for car rides and listening in on conversations by turning his head from side to side. However, don’t bring him near a laundry basket or outside during the night; he gets frightened easily.
Aspen is a young pup who is obsessed with squeaky toys, eating tons of food really fast and laying sprawled out on the floor like a bear rug. Both of his eyes are half brown and blue!
Submitted by Olivia Schmieder.