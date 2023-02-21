Meet Jax! Jax is a 4 year old Australian shepherd who most definitely believes he is human. He will speak to the best of his ability ALL the time, and is so spoiled that he can't sleep unless a fan is on and your legs must be out of his spot. Jax enjoys running as fast as he can, playing ball or rope, and most of all waking people up in the morning by sitting on them to get cuddles. He knows how to sit, lay down, give paw, come, play dead, and give hugs and kisses on command for his favorite treats- crunchy cereal or bones filled with peanut butter.
Submitted by Kailey Huffman