Meet Karma! Karma is the most playful kitty at 1 years old. She loves to sit on the couch in her wig and look out the window, or sprint through the house at full speed. She was rescued from the Humane Society and named after Taylor Swift’s song, with a list of nicknames coming after such as Karmie, Karmageddon and Karamel Ribbon Crunch. Karma loves to play fetch with her yarn balls or walk around on her leash for an outside adventure. Her favorites treats are Salmon Purée sticks or Whales.
Submitted by Sydney King.