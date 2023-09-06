Meet Jasper! Jasper is a rescue dog, and is around 3 and a half years old, but he still looks and acts like a puppy! He loves to play fetch, race with humans, take long naps and cuddle anyone in the vicinity. Jasper has tons of nicknames, but the one used most often is “Jazz!” He knows the basics - sit, stay and paw - but it’s a solid 50/50 chance whether he actually follows a command. Because of a disorder he has called “megaesophagus” that makes it difficult for him to swallow, Jasper's favorite treats are small ice cubes!
Submitted by Brynna Sisk