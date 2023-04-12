Meet Jax! Jax is a purebred German Shepherd who just turned 2. He weighs about 100lbs and is the biggest baby! Jax can sit, shake both paws, lay down, speak, whisper, high five and stand, and is working on spinning.
Submitted by Ally Goodwin.
