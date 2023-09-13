Meet Oakley! Oakley loves going on walks and going to the beach. His owners got him from a humane shelter where he was super shy and quiet until he got in the car and became more himself. Oakley acts like a bunny, because he’s always jumping over and onto furniture. He’s a ball of energy and he will wake you up by nudging your hand or licking your face to take him out on a walk. Oakley is the absolute sweetest dog and has yet to bark more than twice since his owner got him. He can give “hugs” and knows all the basic words like sit, down, etc. Oakley's favorite treat is cheese or bones.
Submitted by Emma Thurber.