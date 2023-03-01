Meet Penny! Penny is a Boston Terrier that loves to snuggle up with you on the couch and take long walks in the park. She knows how to roll over, paw, sit and speak for her favorite treat - goldfish crackers.
Submitted by Emma Riggs
Meet Penny! Penny is a Boston Terrier that loves to snuggle up with you on the couch and take long walks in the park. She knows how to roll over, paw, sit and speak for her favorite treat - goldfish crackers.
Submitted by Emma Riggs
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
The Daily Athenaeum began in 1887 and remains the independent student voice of West Virginia University. All content is produced by students, funded by student fees, advertising and generous donations by readers like yourself. Your gift goes directly to supporting our students and powers our experiential newsroom.