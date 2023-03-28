Meet Possum! Possum is a 3 month old kitten who loves belly rubs and keeping his mom up all night trying to play. He sleeps all day and in very funny positions. Possum's favorite toys are his mouse and any type of box. He also loves to follow his mom into the bathroom and try to get her out of the awful, horrible shower. Possum likes to do flips when playing with his feather wand toy and has the uncanny ability to appear beside you when you're eating. He also loves to eat Cheerios, especially when they’ve been in milk!
Submitted by Sarah Lester.