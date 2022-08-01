Pet of the Week: Queen Cleopatra Aug 1, 2022 Aug 1, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Meet Queen Cleopatra! Queen Cleopatra is a Black Labrador Retriever and loves to meet new people and dogs alike. For tricks, Queen Cleopatra does all of them. Her favorite treat is ice cubes. Submitted by Noah Lance. Read More Like This Pet of the Week: Queen Cleopatra Pet of the Week: Cooper Pet of the Week: Daisy Pet of the Week: Zuka Pet of the Week: Smoot Pet of the Week: Sully Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGavin Van Kempen to stay at WVUPat White hired by NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers as offensive assistantAmanda Mazey on work with ESPN+, Country Roads TrustThings to do in Morgantown this weekWVU, state educators want to teach students more about financial literacyWVU students voice concern as tuition, inflation costs riseWVU updates COVID-19 guidelines for upcoming fall semesterAustin Davis transfers to TCU Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. THE DAILY ATHENAEUM NEWSLETTER Get the best of the DA in your inbox- sign up for the weekly DA newsletter! Sign Up!