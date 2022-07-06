Meet Smoot! Smoot is a cute bearded dragon lizard who does a great rock impersonation. He loves to sit on his log under his heat lamp and observe his domain (the house and/or off the balcony). Nothing phases him... he is super chill and a great buddy for long car rides. Smoot is more judgmental of human behavior than any cat, always with his nose in the air. When he is feeling particularly energetic, all he wants to do is bolt around the house and/or outside while on his leash. Each time he does a spurt of running around somewhere, Smoot looks back at me to see if I'm still there. He loves to eat live bugs and the choicest fruits, but hates eating his vegetables. Smoot doesn't do any tricks, but he is (mostly) potty-trained, and everyone loves to watch him eat because he looks like a dinosaur. His favorite treat is bananas- he goes bananas for bananas. He also likes eating clover flowers and the bees that pollinate them.
Submitted by Catherine Smith.