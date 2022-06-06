Meet Sophie! Sophie is an 11/2 years old English springer spaniel and is very friendly and playful. She barks at other dogs and tends to get shy around people she doesn’t know or isn’t familiar with. For tricks, Sophie loves to get ice cubes out of the ice maker on the freezer door and as they fall, she takes them and kicks them around on the floor and runs in the living room to get on the couch and eat them. Her favorite treats are ice cubes, teddybear treats and bones.
Submitted by George Sprock