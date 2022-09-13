Pet of the Week: Strawberry Sep 13, 2022 Sep 13, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Meet Strawberry, a long-haired Dalmatian! Strawberry is a lover and sweetheart. Submitted by Alex Edwards Read More Like This Pet of the Week: Strawberry Pet of the Week: Oreo Pet of the Week: Bentley Pet of the Week: Chewy Pet of the Week: Stella Pet of the Week: Bold Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMeet the Pride's 'grandma': 40 years in the makingFormer Delta Chi members pose as Greek LifeBeer prices go up at WVU football stadiumBody found in Coopers Rock State Forest, police sayPA brewery launches ‘Couch Fire’ beerGov. Justice announces Bob Huggins holiday in West VirginiaThree things to do in Morgantown this weekendNeal Brown following loss to Kansas, 'We're going to get better, we have to get better'Roush predicts WVU football will be bowl eligible this seasonPride of West Virginia member marches in nationally recognized drumline Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. THE DAILY ATHENAEUM NEWSLETTER Get the best of the DA in your inbox- sign up for the weekly DA newsletter! Sign Up!