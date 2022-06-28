Pet of the Week: Sully Jun 28, 2022 Jun 28, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Meet Sully! Sully is a betta fish with super vibrant reds and blues in his scales, and can recognize his owner and beg for food when they're around, kind of like a dog. Sully's favorite treat is betta food pellets. Submitted by Becca Irwin. Read More Like This Pet of the Week: Sully Pet of the Week: Ada Pet of the Week: Ellie Mae Pet of the Week: Sophie Pet of the Week: Oreo Pet of the Week: Paisley Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMorgantown residents speak out about new gun store opening downtown, owners respondWVU Football announces four new commits for fall 2023 seasonWorking over the summer, Gee says campus gets ‘a little bit lonely’WVU loses All-Big 12 DH to transfer portalRoe v. Wade overturned, West Virginians lose access to in-state abortion careTrulieve strives to provide cannabis education, relief for the Morgantown communityThe Great Pride Bake-Off serves up joy at WVU’s LGBTQ+ CenterNew gun store to open in MorgantownWVU Board of Governors discuss financial and academic affair changes5 things to do in Morgantown this week ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. THE DAILY ATHENAEUM NEWSLETTER Get the best of the DA in your inbox- sign up for the weekly DA newsletter! Sign Up!