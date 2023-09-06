Meet Jasper! He’s a rescue dog, and we’re pretty sure he’s around 3.5 years old, but he still looks and acts like he’s a puppy! He loves to play fetch, race with humans, take long naps and cuddle anyone in the vicinity. He has tons of nicknames (mostly given by me), but the one we use most often is “Jazz”! He knows the basics sit, stay and paw, but it’s a solid 50/50 chance whether he actually follows a command. Because of a disorder he has called “megaesophagus” that makes it difficult for him to swallow, his favorite treats are small ice cubes!
Submitted by Brynna Sisk