Meet Leo! Leo is 2 years old and the most playful and energetic puppy there is! He loves to play with his ball outside, play watchdog in the front window and even chase a laser pointer for hours on end. Leo was rescued and adopted in Northern New Jersey and was originally named Captain America- the name Leo just fits him so much better. He loves to snuggle and even “make” his own bed when it’s bedtime. Ask him if he wants to go on a walk and he will get beyond excited! He loves “cookies” more than anything and will even play a game of hide and seek for one! Leo can sit, paw, high-five, knuckles and even jump in a circle.
Submitted by Adrianna Nicoll.