Dozens of community members gathered Saturday for the return of the annual International Street Festival on High Street.
Musicians played and people danced as a variety of WVU’s international student organizations sold food traditional to their respective cultures.
The festival, sponsored by WVU’s Office of Global Affairs, also marked the beginning of WVU’s Diversity Week which will run through Oct. 15.
“The whole purpose of the event is to showcase the variety of diverse cultures that we have right here in Morgantown in our backyard,” said Becky McDaniel, program coordinator for the Office of Global Affairs.
McDaniel organized the event in collaboration with Liz Finklea, who retired from WVU three years ago. They organized the community side of the event along with Main Street Morgantown and the Sister Cities Commission, of which Finklea is also a part.
Finklea said the festival is still in the process of rebuilding since its pandemic pause in 2020. She said this year’s event was a success despite being slightly smaller than expected due to fall break at the University.
“It's an exchange of cultures and ideas," Finklea said about the Sister Cities Commission. "Morgantown is supposed to be a global city. So that's our mission: to make it real."
The sharing of culture and ideas was also the mission of many of the student groups who attended Saturday’s event despite fall break.
WVU's Arabic studies club, Turkish student association, Mi Gente Latinx students organization, Chinese club, Bangladeshi student association, Korean club, French club and the South Asian Association were just some of the organizations that attended the festival.
“We wanted to show off our culture because we have a very diverse food selection back in our country,” said Farzana Islam, a masters industrial engineering student who represented the Bangladeshi Student Association on Saturday.
Some clubs also came to the event to let other students know that they are there for support.
“We want to be here just so they [Latino students] know and they see us, that we have a community here that's willing to represent them and support them,” said Juan Marino, president of the Mi Gente club, and a junior industrial engineering student.
Students and community members like Gaines who weren’t part of any of the student organizations said they attended the event to see different cultures come together.
“I actually haven't been to this event since 2019," said Sam Mariano, a senior civil and environmental engineering student who attended the festival. "So seeing it come back and just seeing all the culture and all the different unique characteristics of each culture and what they have to offer, that's a really, really great thing to see.”
Others came for the opportunity to reconnect with their own backgrounds.
“I'm from New Jersey and my parents are Colombian, so I come from a primarily Hispanic kind of area. And so I feel like since moving to Morgantown, I've kind of like isolated myself from that if that makes sense,” said Dani Abril, WVU alum and a graduate student at the University of Maryland.
For more information about WVU’s Diversity Week activities visit the diversity week website.