Community members flocked to Edith Barill Riverfront Park Sunday for yet another iteration of the West Virginia Vintage Festival. Vendors and patrons alike came together to bring a vintage spin to Morgantown.
The West Virginia Vintage Festival, or Vintage Fest, is an event that occurs with the goal of bringing vintage fashion and sustainable clothing options to Morgantown while simultaneously supporting local vendors. The event is organized by Nathaniel Hart, owner of local vintage clothing store Gallery304. This weekend marks the third time the festival has occurred.
Vintage fashion has seen an explosive growth over the last few years and shows no sign of stopping. It provides those who are interested with an opportunity to express themselves in a unique and sustainable manner.
Running from noon to 8 p.m., the event was visited by hundreds of community members looking to expand their wardrobes.
Isabelle Cunanan, a senior marketing student at West Virginia University who attended the event, said vintage fashion became one of her hobbies during high school when she and her friends started going to their local Goodwill after school.
She said she enjoys vintage fashion as it allows for anyone to be expressive in their own way.
“With vintage fashion you can pretty much be whoever you want,” said Cunanan.
Chandler Labishak, owner of Funny Feeling, a Pittsburgh based vintage store, said he likes to keep his inventory inclusive.
“I try to have something for almost every walk of life that comes to the event so they can have something that makes them have a nice little funny feeling,” said Labishak.
The vendors at the event were not only local but many came from surrounding states.
DJ Coleman and his partner Josh Kelly, who co-own Retrospect MD, a vintage clothing store located in Crofton, Maryland, said they traveled around three and a half hours to be at the event.
Due to a scheduling error, the location was booked for another event at the same time. Earth Magic: Books, Stones, Crystals & Talisman was hosting a Mystic Arts Festival at the same time.
In order to ensure that both could still happen, the last-minute decision to delegate half of the space to the vendors of each festival was made.
Fortunately for the vendors present, the event was not greatly impacted by this decision.
Hart said that due to weather concerns several vendors had decided to pull out at the last minute.
“I’m kind of glad that some of the other renters didn’t come down because that would’ve been a really tight squeeze,” Hart said.
He said that because some of the vendors were absent from the event that it allowed some of the present vendors to occupy a bit more space.
Hart said that in the future, he would like to hold vintage clothing events in the Mylan Park Community Center.
“We could fit a lot of vendors in there with a lot of space and there’s so much walking room,” he said.
For information about future vintage fests, follow @wvvintagefest on Instagram.