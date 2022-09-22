This year, students can take advantage of several mindfulness programs offered through WVU Medicine. The programs are designed to appeal to the needs of all students.
These programs include Mindfulness Meditation, a Fresh Start Workshop and the Virtual Mindful Steps Series, according to WVU neuroscientist Julie Brefczynski-Lewis, who has been practicing and studying mindfulness for the past two decades.
“We're trying to provide a variety of options,” Brefczynski-Lewis said. “Different people are interested in different things.”
Both the Mindfulness Meditation and Fresh Start Workshop are in person, while the Mindful Steps Series will run online for over a month.
“You get a half hour where you can try it out at the Health Science Center, and that is in person face-to-face,” Brefczynski-Lewis said. “We're doing a virtual-only class that starts up called Mindful Steps. That one will be a six-week class that starts later this month.”
The Virtual Mindful Steps Series will be held on Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m. beginning on Sept. 29 through Nov. 3.
While WVU Medicine has been hosting programs for the past five years, this semester marks the official return to in-person activities.
These programs were originally developed by a group of like-minded professionals on the Health Sciences campus who wanted to bring mindfulness to students, faculty and staff at WVU.
“We were fortunate enough to get the grant together and prove that there was a need for it," said Anthony Danko, co-founder and public relations and wellness specialist at the WVU Health Sciences Center.
“A lot of our life is very fast paced. There's just kind of like a lot of different things that are constantly going on. Being able to practice the 'pause' centers us and gives us what I believe is a greater locus of control in our environment," Danko said.
This program seeks to help students, faculty and staff practice the pause with a three-tiered approach.
“I kind of look at it almost as an appetizer, entrée and dessert kind of thing,” Danko said. “We have our meditations, which we host three times weekly, in person. There is kind of a more in depth practice of that mindfulness where we meet six times, over the course of six weeks, hour-long sessions to six hours total. Here, participants get a full range of practices to embody in their personal and professional lives.”
In light of WVU’s Recovery Month and National Suicide Awareness Month, Danko said these programs will aid students and employees in juggling busy lifestyles and maintaining a healthy headspace.
“I believe mindfulness plays its part naturally like a mental and emotional support tool that can support well-being in those areas,” Danko said.
Having access to a multidisciplinary team including a neuroscientist, yoga instructor and licensed therapist is a tool also extended to the WVU community. According to Danko, in the past students have been meditating and realized they want a different space to work through more personal issues, and their licensed therapist Laurel Faulkenberry has been a great resource.
Individuals or campus groups can schedule private sessions by reaching out to Anthony Danko at Anthony.Danko@hsc.wvu.edu.
Each program is free for all university students and employees. More information on the virtual sessions and in-person events can be found on WVU Medicine's website.