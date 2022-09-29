The WVU Art Museum opened a new exhibit displaying a collection of work from the artist Marie Watt on Aug. 20.
Watt is a celebrated American contemporary artist and a member of the Seneca Nation, Turtle Clan. Her art is heavily influenced by her indigenous roots and spirituality as well as its matriarchal values, protofeminism and storytelling.
The exhibition displaying her art, "Storywork: The Prints of Marie Watt" from the collection of Jordan D. Schnitzer and his Family Foundation, is on display at the WVU Art Museum until Dec. 11. To find more information on the exhibition and museum hours head to the WVU Art Museum’s website.
The exhibit acts as a mid-career retrospective and tells a story of how Watt has grown as an artist through her art, featuring artwork from different stages of her life.
“One of the things it does is start with Marie’s work as a student and follows her through her career as an artist and printmaker, and I think that's really powerful for students,” Heather Harris, curator of education and service assistant professor in art history.
“I always point that out, especially when you're bringing students through, to showcase her as a student and a lifelong learner,” Harris said.
Watt believes that if students look closely they will learn about the many different skills and print making practices she has explored over the years. Including lithography, etching, soft ground etching and chine collé.
All of these techniques have also allowed Watt to explore what it means to be an indigenous person and a storyteller.
After graduating, she found herself in an immediate community lacking individuals who shared a background similar to her own. Which has since motivated her use of indigenous stories within her work.
“As a way of making a space that felt like home working from stories and working with materials that were resonant to my experience as a Seneca and indigenous person became really important to me and motivated by not having that community around me,” Watt said.
Marie Watt’s background helps us to understand that everyone has many intersections within their life that are unique to them. Storytelling and art can help encapsulate this and inform the audience about these life experiences.
This is what helped inspire Watt to start up sewing circles with many communities. While what people sew in these circles ends up being incorporated into her artwork, she believes that the act of storytelling to be much more important.
“For me the sewing circles are an opportunity to kind of have your head down and work with your hands,” said Watt. “Working with something as familiar as cloth, stories just sort of flow.”
So when Watt visited she set up an area with the WVU Art Museum Education Center and hosted two sewing circles that were open to the public.
These sewing circles provided a space for creativity and sharing of stories through the sewing of words onto fleece. These words came from community contributions in New York and were inspired by a poem by Joy Harjo and Watt’s inspiration from Marvin Gaye’s call and repeat lyrics as well as indigenous knowledge about our relatedness.
Watt’s community circles highlight how she has the power to bring people together through both her own efforts and her art.
“I think that the museum has the power to bring all of those groups together for lots of reasons and in different ways. But I think Watt’s work in particular has that bringing together power and also a valuing of stories and narratives,” said Harris.