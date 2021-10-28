After several programs were recommended for discontinuance within the WVU College of Creative Arts, many students were left wondering what this might mean for them.
13 out of the 15 total programs on the provost's discontinuance list are located within the College of Creative Arts.
College of Creative Arts Dean Keith Jackson, emphasized that even though some of these programs may be discontinued, a lot of them will just be consolidated within a new major.
“If there are existing majors, that we have not updated. And this is forcing us to do that. That'd be a benefit,” Jackson said relating to any possible benefits from the academic transformation.
Some students however were left confused for what this could mean for them.
Graham Sterling, a junior piano performance major, felt that the university should have consulted students before taking any further steps.
“I feel like they definitely could have let people know, because whenever we did get that email, we had no idea what was going on and there was a lot of miscommunication between a lot of people,” Sterling said.
Sterlings major is one of the 15 programs getting discontinued but after the academic transformation it can be found as an area of emphasis within the music performance major.
“It doesn't make sense to me because the only difference is basically on paper. And they say, piano performance isn't graduating as many students as music performances. So, they said, it's going to look better if we combined piano performance with music performance, to get an overall higher number of graduates in that category,” Sterling said.
Sterling believes that in the situation of a piano performance major, it wouldn’t look as good for a student to apply for a job with a music performance degree along with just an emphasis in piano.
“I think that they should just kind of think more into things before they do something that major in the college,” Sterling said.
Jackson, however seemed hopeful for the future despite these new changes.
“'I’d love to be in a time machine and plop down three years from now and see what changes have happened, I think that would be enlightening,” Jackson said.
Jackson also emphasized that the process of the academic transformation began earlier this summer and that he had no real involvement in making the list of programs.
“It was presented to me based off of data that was primarily about enrollment trends, and maybe some market research,” Jackson said relating to how the list of programs was presented to him.