The Daily Athenaeum sat down with junior Riley Cullen, the 2022 DA Date Show contestant and current Miss Appalachian State, for an interview on Monday. Originally from Manchester, New Hampshire, Cullen is majoring in art therapy and minoring in human services at West Virginia University.
Editor’s note: Cullen’s comments have been lightly edited for clarity and length.
Daily Athenaeum: How did you find out about the DA Date Show?
Cullen: So it's kind of a funny story. I was actually looking on the DA Twitter for something completely different. I was going to look for the article on WVU’s multiple health code violations and that happened to be the pin tweet — the application. And I was like, you know what, this looks really interesting. Let's see what happens. It was the day that the application closed, so I was like, “Okay, let's see what happens.” And I signed up and then about three hours later, I got an email.
DA: Was there anything specific that prompted you to apply for the show?
Cullen: I think it was just a coincidence, ‘cause I didn't even know that this was a thing. You know, I've always watched “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette,” and I've always loved that kind of stuff. And I was like, this looks like a really fun and funky opportunity that I'll probably never have again. So why not? Like the worst that can happen is I don't get that.
DA: What are you most excited about with your experience on the DA Date Show?
Cullen: It's a toss-up between obviously meeting new people and then I really like to be on camera. That kind of thing really, really interests me. I did commercial acting for a couple of years, and I quit when I came to college. So obviously I kind of expected that life of mine to be in the rearview. So this is a really cool opportunity for me to combine like the dating scene and that kind of thing while also, you know, being in front of a camera. That's super fun, and I miss that.
DA: Is there anything you are nervous about or are not looking forward to with the DA Date Show experience?
Cullen: Actually, yeah, there's one thing. I was like, “Oh God, what happens if I already know someone that's on the show — like someone that I've met before?” I feel like that could be super awkward. I was kind of scared about that, especially because I was wondering like, “Oh, they might pull people from the Reed College or people that work at the DA.” You know, I know a couple of guys that are involved in those areas, so I'm like, “Oh crap.”
DA: What are you hoping to get out of your experience on the show?
Cullen: I'm not really looking for anything specific. Obviously, it would be really funny if a relationship came out of it. And I did talk to my mom. I know the things that I don't tell anyone if I had to tell my mom. And she was like, “It would be so funny if like you found your husband doing this.” And I was like, “Okay, shut up.” So obviously that would be super fun, but honestly, it's just getting a great experience and doing something that is way out of my comfort zone.
DA: Have you ever participated in anything similar to the DA Date Show?
Cullen: No, absolutely not, and that's what really intrigued me — doing something different, doing something pretty wild and out there. I think of myself as a spontaneous person, and this just kinda matches.
DA: Have you done anything to prepare for your experience on the DA Date Show?
Cullen: Yeah, I actually looked up past videos on Facebook, and I watched the one that was from last year just so I knew what I was getting myself into.
DA: What was your reaction to finding out you had been selected for the show?
Cullen: I freaked out. I live in my sorority house with my roommate who was also my little, and she was on the bunk below me. And I saw the email ‘cause I was on my phone, and I went, “Oh my God. Oh my God. Oh my God.” She was like, “What?” And I was like, “Okay, I can't tell you yet, but I promise that this is the coolest thing that ever happened to me.”
DA: Okay these next two questions are relating to Valentine’s Day. Have you ever had a Valentine, and what are your thoughts on Valentine’s Day as a whole?
Cullen: No, I don't like this season at all. I've never had a relationship around Valentine's Day, which is why I was also kind of anxious to do this. I love pink hearts and girly stuff, so you’d think I would love Valentine's Day. But I really, really don't. So I'm hoping that this will change my mind about it.
DA: Do you have any fond Valentine’s Day memories with family or friends?
Cullen: Well, the first thing that comes to mind actually, when I was like 13, my stepdad and I went grocery shopping the day before Valentine's Day. And there was this giant stuffed dog in the Valentine's section, and I really, really wanted it, and he bought it for me. I still use it as a pillow back home.