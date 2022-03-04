The Daily Athenaeum spoke with Dr. Walker Roberts, current Doctor of Veterinary Medicine in Davenport, Florida and alumnus from West Virginia University’s pre-veterinary program.
Daily Athenaeum: When did you first decide you wanted to be a veterinarian?
Roberts: As far back as I can remember, I wanted to be a veterinarian. My family had lots of pets, and pets are a big part of my life.
DA: How long have you been a practicing veterinarian?
Roberts: I've been practicing for almost four years. I graduated from the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine in 2018.
DA: What made you choose WVU’s pre-veterinary program?
Roberts: So a little backstory is I actually spent my first two years at a separate college, Hanover College in Hanover, Indiana, and what I quickly realized is that not every college is prepared to help people get into veterinary school. My family was living in West Virginia at the time, and they convinced me to speak with the pre-veterinary program at WVU. Within a matter of half an hour, they had a plan laid out for me, not only for my time at WVU, talking about what I need to get into vet school, [but] with internships and what they were looking for. So I received in 30 minutes what I hadn't gotten in two years for my other college. So the pre-veterinary program at WVU just goes above and beyond every time.
DA: Why did you choose the University of Florida for veterinary school?
Roberts: I chose UF because I was interested in zoo medicine. A lot of the time with veterinary schools each school is prepared to help you become a veterinarian, but there are very small parts of the veterinary field where you do kind of need to choose where you go, and that includes things like marine medicine and zoo medicine, because some schools, I guess, kind of like WVU, have the ability to help you go that extra step. The University of Florida, at the time, did have a residency for zoo medicine, so it was to kind of open the door for if I wanted to proceed into zoo medicine.
DA: Is there anything you want to add regarding your time at WVU?
Roberts: My time at WVU was amazing and I cannot recommend the pre-veterinary program highly enough. I mentioned that within 30 minutes they had a plan laid out for me, but not only that, they were always available to talk. They were with me through the process of applying to vet school, and they would even give us mock interviews to help practice. I have to say, that transition from such a supportive program to vet school where sometimes you're just kind of another cog in a wheel, I think was the most startling part of that change. West Virginia University is so supportive and I recommend it to anyone.
DA: What kind of veterinary practice do you do right now?
Roberts: I mainly work in emergency medicine right now. So, pets who need not only urgent-care for things like ear infections, but pets who are in life-threatening situations, come to me for it to stabilize and go into a bit of more long-term care. I also sometimes do general practice medicine, which is more preventative care and management of chronic illnesses. And I am also the veterinarian for the birds at Disney, so if you ever go to Disney in Orlando, Florida, the birds, especially the macaws that fly around the tree of life and that are in the show there. Those are the birds I help manage.
DA: What would you say is the best part of your job?
Roberts: I think the best part of my job falls into the emergency side, which is being there for pets when they really need someone, and they need help now. Going back to my passion for birds, I think a lot of people who have exotics have been in a situation where their pets need help, but they cannot find that help. I am now in a position where the people in our area don't have to worry about that because I can see not only dogs and cats but goats and primates and birds who need immediate attention.
DA: What would you say is the worst part of your job?
Roberts: I think the worst part is not only when we see pets that have reached a point that, you know, we can't medically help anymore, and we have to start talking about quality of life. That's a hard conversation every time. Then, I would say the other part is in an emergency situation; a lot of people are not only in shock but are going through some of the worst points in their life, and it's a very emotional time for them. That can equate to being frustrated and a bit combative, but we're still there to help the pets and some people just need to keep in mind that we promise we're going to help them to the best of our ability.
DA: Do you have any advice for a student that is currently in the pre-veterinary program at WVU?
Roberts: I have a couple of points of advice. One, if you are still unsure if you want to go into the veterinary field, my best advice would be to shadow at a veterinary clinic. That's a really good way to see “Is this something I'm interested in?” For the pre-vet students, a lot of us are always studying, and we’ve got our nose in a book, but don't forget to have a life outside of that. College is also a time for you to explore other things. Then, my final thing for them [pre-vet students] would be that my grades were not the best my first two years. In the last two years, I kind of made a comeback, and I still got into vet school the first time, so don't worry if your grades aren't pristine the first couple of years. If you make that come back, you're still set.
DA: What would you say is the best animal or house pet for a college student to have?
Roberts: I think a lot of that depends on an individual. I myself had Cockatiels when I was in college. Being someone who loves birds, I always recommend cockatiels. They're great first birds, and they're not too noisy, but that's also coming from a bird person 'cause birds are noisy in general. I think dogs and cats also fall very well in there. I do know a couple of college students who come to our clinic that have dogs and cats, and it's a good way to get you to take a break from school work and make sure you have someone there to get you out of the house for a walk or someone there that can help you through hard times.