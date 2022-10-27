Kevin Berry, WVU’s vice president for alumni relations and CEO of the Alumni Association, is a two-time WVU alumnus who has spent over 25 years at the University.
Since his time as a student, Berry has attended the WVU homecoming celebration every year, with the exception of the 2020 pandemic pause. Now, he's working to expand opportunities for both the current student body and alumni to get involved in Homecoming through spirit truck stops, giveaways, postcards and more.
Berry spoke with The Daily Athenaeum to share his favorite memories and traditions.
The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.
The Daily Athenaeum: What are your favorite homecoming traditions?
Berry: The parade is one of my favorite traditions. If we win the game singing “Country Roads” afterwards, certainly. The Mantrip, that's an absolutely great experience.
A few traditions that I remember growing up, I remember my mother, who would always get a homecoming mum, and that was always a great memory.
And then there used to be a balloon release. We don't do that anymore. But I can remember as a young child being so excited about getting a balloon, and when the team would come running out, releasing the balloon with thousands of other people doing the same thing.
DA: When were the mums handed out?
Berry: They would be available as you arrived, typically to tailgate, during the football game. I grew up in Charleston and so what we would do is get up first thing in the morning and drive to Morgantown so that we could participate in tailgates and then go to the game. But I remember, specifically, literally, as soon as we would arrive, trying to find the first place that we could pick out that perfect mum, for my mother.
DA: What did you like about that tradition?
Berry: First of all, if you've seen a mum, it's a beautiful fall flower. I mean, it's just vibrant, it's gold, it matches the golden blue of West Virginia University.
And just seeing people walking around with them on, it was just so regal. And it was a really, really neat tradition. And it's my understanding that it was a student organization that would sell those as a fundraiser.
We're making an effort to try to expand Homecoming here at West Virginia University. It's now a week-long activity. We’re looking for opportunities to create new traditions. So one of the things that we're exploring is the possibility of bringing back homecoming mums or another tradition similar to that.
DA: What other traditions have you expanded in recent years?
Berry: A couple of the new traditions that I'm particularly excited about. First of all, there's going to be a mascot reunion. More than 20 former mascots are going to come back to campus.
There's a variety of activities that are going to be taking place but one of the ones that I think is going to be particularly neat is there's going to be a fireside chat. It's going to be here at the Erickson Alumni Center and the former mascots are going to talk about their experience in the buckskins.
They're going to talk about the impact it had on their student life as well as life after and just what it means to be our iconic mascot.
A couple of other new traditions, we're going to do a photo tour so people can come back to campus. And they can revisit some of their favorite places on campus and take pictures there.
We have a then-and-now tour, virtual opportunities that we can kind of talk about the history and traditions. So there's a variety of things that we're going to be doing this year that are brand new things that we're excited for our alumni to experience.
DA: What do you think makes homecoming so special?
Berry: It's an opportunity to celebrate the history and traditions of WVU. It's a chance for our alumni to come back and re-experience what it's like being a student, to reconnect with friends and with classmates.
I tell people all the time, if you're somebody who loves WVU, homecoming is the place to be next weekend.