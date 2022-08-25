Mary Kathryne “Kacy” Wiedebusch, a renowned faculty member at West Virginia University, was known for her passion for dance.
During her life, she spent her time raising her children, instructing her students in both physical education and dance and building the foundation for what is now known as the WVU Dance Program within the College of Creative Arts.
On July 5, Wiedebusch died at her home at the age of 92.
While she is missed dearly by her children, family and friends, Wiedebusch lived a full life bringing dance to the WVU and Morgantown communities.
Wiedebusch was a physical education teacher at Morgantown High School before she joined WVU as a professor in the dance program in 1955.
“She raised her family and was able to teach full time and create these wonderful concerts,” her daughter Carole Wiedebusch said.
Carole Wiedebusch was also born in 1955 and grew up while her mother built her tenure at the university.
Dance would become an integral part of their relationship. They would even end up working together as a rather iconic mother-daughter duo.
Kacy Wiedebusch led a dance club known as “Orchesis” during her time at WVU. Orchesis first began in 1928 and has remained a club on campus where groups of women work together to put on concerts showcasing modern dance.
She studied under both Martha Graham and Hanya Holm, who are regarded as two of the founders of American modern dance.
As described by both her daughter and Linda Burdette, former WVU women’s gymnastics coach, Kacy Wiedebusch had a way of bringing out the creativity in her students.
“I can't tell you how many comments have been expressed to me over the years about how mother just seemed to just pull their creativity out of them and encourage them,” Carole Wiedebusch said.
Before Burdette became a gymnastics coach for WVU, she attended the university as a student of dance. She studied under Kacy Wiedebusch and made Orchesis her freshman year at WVU.
Throughout her four years of undergraduate studies Burdette danced in Orchesis and worked with Kacy Wiedebusch. She would end up taking what she learned during those years and use it in her coaching career.
“She really taught me how to open my mind and be creative and come up with things people wouldn’t normally think of, so I really credit her for a lot of my creativity,” Burdette said.
Kacy Wiedebusch’s love of dance would ultimately rub off on her daughter who also danced for most of her life and eventually taught at the university, working closely with her mother.
“It was an amazing experience being a mother-daughter team. You don't hear that very often in our career. That was always very special,” Carole Wiedebusch said.
Together they would help the students in Orchesis choreograph the concerts they would put on every year.
“WVU is a teaching university and so 75% of our concerts always revolved around that student choreography,” Carole Wiedebusch said. “In a way you have to respect how the students came in with how they've been taught, where they came from and then mother kind of molded them into very good choreographers.”
Kacy Wiedebusch was able to leave her mark on the dance program by helping to redo what was once the rooftop garden of Elizabeth Moore Hall and turn it into a dance studio. The large windows are mesmerizing to those who have danced there.
“It was unbelievable, the beauty of the studio, it was almost ethereal across the river the sun is coming through the windows, and it's really truly a beautiful sight,” Carole Wiedebusch said.
The 'First Lady of Dance's' legacy on the dance program lives on through her students, colleagues and family as well as through the Mary Kathryne “Kacy” Wiedebusch Dance Scholarship at WVU.
Scholarship donations can be made to the WVU Foundation in her honor at 1 Waterfront Place, 7th Floor, PO Box 1650, Morgantown, WV 26507. For more information on her life and details on donations, please visit the Hastings Funeral Home website.
“We can all be grateful to this amazing woman who without her vision, grit, perseverance, passion and love for dance, we would all not be here,” said Yoav Kaddar, a professor and coordinator of Dance at WVU in a College of Creative Arts press release.