This year WVU's fashion, dress and merchandising program will host its annual spring fashion show on May 4 in partnership with the University's chapter of Runway of Dreams at the Erickson Alumni Center.
The Runway of Dreams Foundation is an organization for the disabled community to express and include themselves in fashion. According to the Runway of Dreams Foundation website, Runway of Dreams’ goals are to “raise awareness, educate consumers, advocate for industry change and develop the next generation of innovators and leaders.”
In past years, the annual spring fashion show was put on by students of WVU’s Fashion Business Association. This year’s show will be Runway of Dreams’ first time participating since their start as a club in fall of 2022.
The show is at 7 p.m. and tickets will be $35 pre-registration on Eventbrite and In preparation for the show, WVU’s Runway of Dreams is looking for two more students to model adaptive clothing in their fashion show.
“We want to be able to participate and show our club and what we stand for,” Hannah Shuff, Runway of Dreams social media coordinator, said.
Students who are selected will receive $75 and will get to keep the outfit that they model. The adaptive clothing is designed by Zappos, a sponsor of the Runway of Dreams Foundation.
“A lot of times, adaptive apparel can be quite expensive,” Shuff said. “So, this is a really big thing for the adaptive community because it brings a lot of awareness to the cause.”
Although Runway of Dreams is looking for students with apparent and non-apparent disabilities to model adaptive clothing, students of all abilities are encouraged to participate.
“With adaptive apparel, people think of it as something like a veteran who may no longer have a limb, when it can also be a person who has arthritis and struggles with buttons,” Shuff said.
The WVU chapter of Runway of Dreams will take students’ preferences into consideration when ordering outfits and getting each student’s measurements, according to Shuff.
This year, the show will have a powerpoint presentation with closed captioning, an interpreter and a ramp for a more accessible experience for models and audience members.
“Fashion is for everybody, of all abilities and it’s not just runway fashion, it’s how everyone gets up and gets dressed in the morning,” Shuff said.
Students that are interested in modeling in adaptive clothing at the show can email the WVU chapter of the Runway of Dreams Foundation at runwayofdreamswvu@gmail.com now until April 2.