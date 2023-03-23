Joshua Swiger, a music industry professor at WVU, has been a record label owner and produced multiple albums from different genres from his recording studio, Blue Alley Studios & Records, since 1993. Now, he is working with the WVU School of Music to put together a 16-track album featuring new takes of the beloved song “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” by John Denver.
“'Country Roads' is just a huge part of the state of West Virginia. I mean, it’s one of our official state songs,” Swiger said. “If you’re a Mountaineer, you’ve been to some event where 'Country Roads' has been sung, so it’s just kind of part of our DNA as West Virginians.”
Swiger developed the idea for the album alongside Keith Jackson, dean of the College of Creative Arts, seeking collaboration from all programs of the School of Music. In the end, they got together 16 different ensembles to create the album.
“It sort of started from there,” Swiger said. “As I'm one of the faculty members with the music industry program, it's the perfect kind of project to talk about recording, arranging, mixing, mastering and bringing your project to fruition with a lot of moving parts.”
He said the album consists of both large and small ensembles from the school, including orchestra, steel band, folk Americana, bluegrass and percussion. The songs include different vocal and instrumental arrangements so there’s a variety of different styles and options.
Some different ensembles featured in the album include the WVU Wind Symphony, the WVU Percussion ensemble, The Mountain Mamas, the Cello Choir and the WVU Trombone Studio among others.
Not only does the album feature multiple ensembles, but it also serves to showcase the musical talents of students, faculty and staff.
With the album being released next month, Swiger said it has been a long process arranging and recording 16 different ensembles. He added that production on the album began about 18 months ago.
“It takes a long time to get everybody committed, and then everybody working on an arrangement. Then you have to find time to record that arrangement, and so on and so forth,” Swiger said. “So when you're dealing with that many ensembles, it takes a while to get everybody under the gun and recorded.”
The School of Music wants this album to feel special to those of the University and pay homage to the song by bringing it alive in so many different ways, according to Swiger.
Swiger said "Take Me Home, Country Roads" is not just important to the University, but to the whole state and country.
“That's really who we are and what we're about at the university. I think it’s just smart for us, especially in the creative arts, to showcase this is our artistic approach towards that cultural reference that is important to us,” Swiger said.
The new album will be released April 12, and will be streaming on Spotify and Apply Music. The album can also be preordered now on CD and vinyl.