The WVU School of Theatre and Dance’s spring musical, “Bright Star,” is now showing at the Canady Creative Arts Center from April 20-23.
Set in North Carolina in the 1920s and ‘40s, Bright Star tells the story of an editor named Alice Murphy who meets a soldier, Billy Cane, who has just returned home from World War II. Their connection begins Alice’s journey to understand her past which changes both of their lives.
The bluegrass musical was written by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. According to MasterClass, “bluegrass music is an American art form created in southern Appalachia by descendants of English, Scottish and Irish immigrants.”
“I think the most beautiful thing about this show is the music,” Ryan Scoble, director of Bright Star, said in an interview with The Daily Athenaeum. “I think it’s been really nice to kind of engage with that music and tell a story that feels very close to home.”
Alice Murphy will be played by Kyra McKillip and Billy Cane will be played by Michael Gilligan. Auditions for the musical were held in November of 2022.
“This story … could be and has been in the past, predominantly white, and so we tried to shake that up as much as we can with our student population,” Scoble said.
According to Scoble, some themes revealed in Bright Star are “coming home” and “the power of stories.”
The musical will be performed in the Lyell B. Clay Concert Theatre at the Canady Creative Arts Center.
The show will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Students can purchase tickets for the musical here.