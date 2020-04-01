Phil Mauser said his child’s pediatrician called him and asked if he knew anyone that could make masks.
Being the owner of Daniel’s of Morgantown, a men’s clothing store in Morgantown since 1963, he knew his tailors could do it. He just wasn’t sure how they would.
“I didn’t really know what all it entailed, so I said to her, 'Can you send me a pattern or a video of it?’” Mauser said of the conversation. “And she sent me a video of these surgical masks being made. I watched the video, it was about five minutes long, and said, 'Oh yeah, I’ve got two tailors that can do this.’”
Mauser then sent the videos to his two master tailors, who he described as “magicians,” and asked if they would make them.
“They were more than happy to do it, so I went out, purchased a bunch of fabric, purchased a bunch of elastic and dropped it off at their homes,” Mauser said. “I took them sewing machines from the store — so they wouldn’t be in the store — and they started making masks that afternoon, and they’ve continued to do so since.”
From there, Mauser said he contacted Ruby Memorial Hospital and Mon General Hospital to ask if they wanted masks, and there was an overwhelmingly positive response. And since then, the two master tailors have made more than 700 surgical masks.
It takes about 12 to 15 minutes to make each mask, which are made from “high-grade, high-firm cotton” and regular elastic to hook behind the ears, and about 500 have been donated to the two hospitals.
But those were the only two locations Mauser contacted before other local businesses — Cardinal Pediatrics, Mapleshire Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Cheat Lake Animal Hospital and Bartlett House — heard and contacted his wife and him about having masks donated.
Eventually, the stores he gets the fabric from could close or run out of supply, but Mauser said Daniel’s of Morgantown will continue to produce masks and help Morgantown until that happens.
“We’re all in this together. I mean, the faster everybody stays at home and does their part to get rid of this awful virus, the better,” Mauser said. “Daniel’s Men’s Store is a store that relies on the beautiful Morgantown community, and if there’s no beautiful Morgantown community, there’s no Daniel’s Men’s Store.”
To do his part before deciding to produce the masks, Mauser closed Daniel’s of Morgantown on March 19 to aid social distancing. He said he went to the store alone the Monday through Wednesday of that week and then decided on Thursday to close the store.
“I have a wife at home, but we have a 2-month-old baby at home,” Mauser said. “You’re putting a jacket on, taking it off, measuring. It was more important to me that I don’t bring home the virus to my wife and baby.”
And just as it’s important to him that neither his wife or baby be infected, he’s doing his part to ensure no one around him does either.
“We’ve leaned on the community of Morgantown for a long time, and so this is a small thing Daniel’s can do to help the people get some masks,” he said.