Adjacent to the Rec Center, on the Evansdale campus lies a pond that has become the prime location for flocks of Canada geese to spend the day.
Surrounding the pond are hammocks for student recreation, a footbridge and the University’s disc golf course.
In an effort to deter geese from these activities in a harmless way, decoy swans were placed in the pond to prevent any incidents between students or staff and geese.
“We are trying to hopefully help them find different places to migrate land, other than that pond area,” Ted Svehlik, associate vice president for Auxiliary and Business Services said.
The removal of these geese is based on safety but will also keep the area of campus cleaner.
“On occasion, some of the males can be a bit aggressive, and so there's a student safety concern as well. So the swans were introduced candidly to try and find a low impact way of helping to deter geese from going into those ponds ultimately,” Svehlik said.
The influx of organic waste from geese can also counter efforts of algae control in the pond, which in turn could affect the turtles or fish.
Due to the extremely territorial nature of swans, geese will actively avoid them, as swans are protective over their feeding and nesting areas.
This method of deterrence was chosen due to its compliance with the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918, which protects Canada geese and other migratory birds from being killed, captured or relocated.
Geese are attracted to the pond because there are no predators, and there is a source of food and water for them.
The swans were placed by the Roads & Grounds team who maintain the pond area, as well as the rest of campus.
“I'm really proud of the work they do,” Svehlik said. “That's one of the areas over the last couple of years, we've been working on trying to make more accessible to students and make a place where students may want to go and hang out or just relax and study.”
The crew placed the swans in anticipation of the students' return in mid-August, and the geese will reside on campus until their eventual migration south for the winter. The swans protect roughly one acre of land.