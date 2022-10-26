For the first time since 2003, WVU’s Homecoming game and parade will fall on the weekend closest to Halloween. This means that in addition to being able to attend homecoming festivities, anyone looking to get in the holiday spirit will be able to find options within walking distance or a short drive away from campus.
See the following spooky suggestions for things to do in Morgantown this weekend.
The Media's Not Dead Halloween Bash - Thursday, Oct. 27
Howl-O-Ween Doggie Trick or Treat - Friday, Oct. 28
Visit the West Virginia Botanic Garden at Tibbs Run Preserve on Friday night from 4 to 6:30 p.m. for the Howl-O-Ween Doggie Trick or Treat. Vendors will be handing out dog treats along the Reservoir Loop Trail, and there will be a contest for the best-dressed dog.
Owners should only bring well-behaved dogs and all dogs must be kept on a leash and cleaned up after.
The West Virginia Botanic Garden is located at 1061 Tyrone Road in Morgantown. More information including how to reserve tickets is available online on the West Virginia Botanic Garden’s website.
MBC x Keep On Creepin On Halloween Party - Saturday, Oct. 29
Head to Morgantown Brewing Company on Saturday night from 4 to 9:30 p.m. for a Halloween party with West Virginia based artist, Keep on Creepin on.
Admission is free and the event will include Halloween cocktail specials, games, exclusive merch, a costume contest and more.
More information is available on Morgantown Brewing Company’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
Morgantown's Halloween Punk Rock Bash Number 6 - Saturday, Oct.29
Go to 123 Pleasant Street Saturday night to hear live music at the venue’s punk rock Halloween celebration. The show will feature music from The Renfields, The Jasons, Ghost Road and Kelsey Badgrammer.
There will be a $10 cover, doors will open at 8 p.m. and the show will start at 9 p.m. The link to purchase tickets can be found at www.123pleasantstreet.com.