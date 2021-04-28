Porter Stiles’ fascination goes back to an antique store near Richmond in 1963, just one year after the Cuban Missile Crisis. Like that period of uncertainty taught the nation an important lesson about the fragility of our present world order, his father imparted upon his son a different lesson about the tools of war.
Stiles wanted a toy gun. His father offered to buy him a more expensive Civil War era saber.
“The toy gun wasn’t going to be worth sh-t,” Stiles said, explaining his father’s rationale. “It was going to break sooner or later, just like any other toy.”
Stiles' father said he would buy the saber if his young son wanted it. The lesson: the saber would have much greater value in years to come.
“Now, of course you can’t go out and play with it,” his father said. “The world will buy that.”
They didn’t buy the saber. Antiques didn’t interest Stiles as a boy, but the experience planted the seed. Several years later, he was a runner for an auctioneer and handled priceless collectibles every day.
He got his first gas station globe, a blue Sunoco one, after working at a gas station in Kingwood. This was the beginning of his gas station globe collections.
These glass lights would sit on top of gas pumps, attracting passing motorists in need of a fill up. With the progression of neon signs, glass globes are obsolete. Globes are easily broken and a popular target practice for a group of bored teenagers with a few rocks.
“There’s thousands and thousands of globes,” Stiles said. “I’ve got all the cheap globes. There’s now, if I wanted to buy another globe I didn’t have, it’s two grand.”
He’s got over 160 globes in his garage in every shape, size, and color from all across the county.
“I can find any globe,” Stiles said. “It’s about do I want it? Do I want to spend $19,000 for whatever it is.”
The sign above the door of his garage is an old neon Chevrolet sign replaced to say “Porter’s garage.”
His shirt and several signs inside the garage bear the same moniker. The garage is a shrine to a lifetime spent collecting just about everything.
There’s three hot rods in the garage. His face lights up when he talks about days spent drag racing or drifting around a dirt track.
“I played that pinball machine down right there when I was in high school in the 60s in Kingwood,” Stiles said. “It was in an auction. I paid twice as much what it was worth, because I played on that machine.”
Porter lives just down the street from Fairmont State University and has plenty of memorabilia from his days as a student and employee there. The shelves that hold his gas globe collection are the old bleachers from the basketball arena.
He collects coins, baseball cards, Civil War memorabilia and just about everything in between.
His reason for collecting is simple.
“I like old stuff. I don't like anything new,” said Porter.