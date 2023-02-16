Just past the main entrance of the Evansdale Library, a series of displays showcase more than 50 hammers from across the globe.
From the classic ball-peen hammer to wooden gavels and a cigar hammer — measuring just over 4 inches — the collection is quite diverse.
Hammers on display date as far back as the colonial period of America, and the youngest comes from the mid-twentieth century.
The exhibit, located on the main floor, includes a brief history of the hammer, a few art pieces that feature hammers and a variety of research related to the tool.
One of the smaller pieces featured in the displays is an original See’s Candy Company toffee hammer which features the name of the company stamped on the handle.
Frankie Tack, clinical associate professor in counseling and well-being, has been working on this collection of hammers for roughly a decade.
“My father in-law passed away in the mid 2010s and he was a farmer. He worked in textiles and he had a lot of tools,” Tack said. “We were cleaning out things and we came across his tools.”
While cleaning, Tack also found tools belonging to her wife’s grandfather which were the very tools that built his home.
“To me, they're very evocative,” Tack said. “They built America, they were right at the heart of the Industrial Revolution, and the housing boom of the 50’s. And each one has a story, and you don't know what the story is, but you can see that there is a story.”
Through small details on hammers like engraved names, company stamps and even dates, Tack can gain some insight on the tool’s history.
“There is a cigar hammer up there that I did a lot of research on the family,” Tack said. “I also like to do genealogy. I happened to find this family and the guy was an immigrant and he lived in Pittsburgh and his company I think was then in Ohio.”
The acquisition of this extensive collection hasn’t been an easy task for Tack as it took a lot of hunting.
“I've gotten pieces from junk stores, antique stores, I do a lot of looking at estate sales online, you'd be surprised, I'm not the only person that does this,” Tack said.
This vast and unique collection of hammers, the most common tool in the world, will remain on display in the main floor of the Evansdale Library until June.