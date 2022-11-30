Koen Korstanje spends anywhere from six to 12 hours per week working in WVU's sculpture studio.
“For most art students that's not unheard of just because if you're studying art and doing art, the place you kind of want to be other than at home and with your friends is in the studio working,” he said.
Korstanje is one of 31 students that were accepted into the WVU’s School of Art and Design's 10th annual juried student exhibition.
The competitive exhibition is an opportunity for WVU art and design students to gain professional experience, showcase their work and earn awards.
“If you're pursuing a career as a professional artist, you're going to need to exhibit your work, and yeah, this is a good first foray into that practice,” Jason Lee, chair of the student exhibition committee, said.
Lee, an associate professor of sculpture and foundations coordinator at the School of Art and Design, spearheaded the creation of the student exhibition in 2012, in response to feedback from students who wanted the opportunity to show their work.
“We want our students to have professional experience, and this is one of the easiest ways to provide that,” he said.
From its start a decade ago, the exhibition has continued to be a success, Lee said.
“Even from the very first exhibition, we were getting over 100 applications,” he said. “So, it dipped a little during pandemic, but we're back up to full strength now.”
This year, students submitted over 150 applications to be considered for the exhibition. Each student was allowed to submit up to two pieces of work.
This year's selected artwork includes pieces representing every medium in the School of Art and Design including sculpture, painting, printmaking, photography, intermedia video and graphic design among others.
“I think it's just such a cool thing to one, get to see everyone else's art, beyond just my discipline, and get to show off mine to people that might not even know we have a sculpture program,” Korstanje said.
More than $5000 will be granted in awards this year, and the student who wins best-in-show will be awarded $700.
"As a born and raised West Virginian, I'm glad that my state school encourages art in this way and has opportunities like this,” Korstanje said. “I know even within the state, other colleges and universities don't have as great resources as we do, so I feel really lucky.”
The exhibition will take place in the Laura Mesaros Gallery located in the lobby of WVU’s Canady Creative Arts Center with free admission. Artwork will be on display from Dec. 1, 2022, to Jan. 12, 2023.
A free and public reception will be held Thursday, Dec. 1, beginning at 5 p.m.
“It's honestly a real pleasure to be able to provide this opportunity for students,” Lee said.
“And we'd love if more people came to the CAC to see what we do there, and it's a really great showcase of everything that we do at the University.”
More information about the juried student exhibition can be found on the School of Art and Design’s website.