Founded in 1967, the WVU Soils Team is a group of undergraduate students who compete in intercollegiate soil judging. Made up of less than a dozen members, the team is led by head coach James Thompson and assistant coach Sarah Higgins.
While the idea of it may seem self-explanatory, many do not know the true definition of soil judging and how it works.
Thompson, a WVU professor of soil science, says that soil judging involves more assessing and observing than judging and that there are specific criteria that constitute how team members classify the soil.
“The students are taken to a number of exposures of the soil profile, a vertical cut of the soil. A pit if you will,” Thompson said. “The students describe what they see, the different layers and the characteristics of those layers, the color, the texture, the structure.”
Along with evaluating the soil’s characteristics, soil judging also involves classifying the landscape that the soil is located on and determining how different buildings and structures would react to the soil, such as basements.
The team meets each Friday to prepare for competition in the Southeast Regional Soils Contest, an annual soil judging competition hosting different collegiate soils teams from throughout the region.
At the competition, the teams are each given three days on site to practice and become acclimated with the location’s soil samples. On the fourth day, the competition begins.
Soils Team members are tasked with assessing soil profiles and recording their findings onto a chart, which serves as the score sheet. The goal is to have a score sheet that most closely resembles one that has been filled out by a professional soil scientist or professor.
From the regional level, the top six teams are chosen to move on to the national competition. WVU’s team placed seventh at the regional competition last fall, narrowly missing the opportunity to compete at the national level.
This was the first time the team did not qualify since 2006. Despite this, the team remains hopeful for the future, as they are planning on attending an open contest in California this spring.
The Soils Team is especially unique because it allows participants to be immersed in a completely hands-on experience that is nearly impossible to replicate inside a classroom.
“Soil judging is soil science immersion,” Thompson said. “The students look at, describe, interpret soils, and they are able to learn so much more than just meeting once a week for a couple hours and maybe looking at some pictures.”
The Soils Team also prepares its members for careers in soil and environmental science. Higgins, a former collegiate soil team member and current graduate student, says that members of the team often are provided with the tools they need to excel in a career in the field.
“I know a lot of people who have graduated from the team have gotten jobs as soil scientists for the government, like with the National Resource Conservation Service, or have gone on to graduate school like I did,” Higgins says. “Other ones have become teachers, so it definitely opens up a lot of opportunities.”
JosiLee Scott, an environmental microbiology major, has loved competing with her team and getting to know other students who share a passion for soil science.
“You’re spending eight hours a day in the fields, communicating with everyone. And Dr. Thompson does a really good job of making it really friendly,” Scott said. “Everyone on the team is really awesome.”
To get involved in the WVU Soils Team, one can either register for the course, Agronomy 125, or contact the team’s coaches at James.Thompson@mail.wvu.edu or sjh00024@mix.wvu.edu.