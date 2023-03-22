This semester a group of student organizations at WVU are collaborating to hold the first-ever Happy Minds Festival.
Kasey Skaff, a senior marketing student and president of the WVU Self Love Club, says the goal of the event is to offer students a chance to relax ahead of finals week, which will take place from May 1-5.
“We want students to kind of get a relaxing, fun, destressing day before finals week,” Skaff said. “Finals is a serious stress and anxiety-inducing time for students around the United States.”
The festival will be held on April 29, the day after classes end, at the Student Rec Center Fields on WVU’s Evansdale campus.
Skaff is co-organizing Happy Minds Fest with Cece Chavez, president of WVU’s Clear the Stress Club. The Self-Love Club, The Psychology Club, The Criminology Club and Active Minds at WVU are among the organizations involved.
The slogan of the event is “Come destress at Happy Minds Fest” and for entertainment, it will include live music from the local band Porch Couch, local food vendors, professionally instructed yoga sessions, carnival games, crafts and more.
“Students kind of, even myself, get super wrapped up in finals and it can be really overwhelming and it can be hard to kind of focus outside of your grades,” Skaff said.
A number of WVU’s on-campus mental health organizations will also be tabling at the event highlighting mental health resources and information.
“Your mental health is more important than your grades and I want to remind students about that,” Skaff said. “That it's okay to take a break from studying and it's okay to go outside and have some fun. Just because it's finals week doesn't mean you have to lock yourself up in your room and study and stress yourself out.”
Admission to Happy Minds Fest will be free and students can sign up online to reserve a ticket by visiting @happymindsfestwvu on Instagram and clicking the link in their bio.
Additionally, those interested in supporting the Happys Minds Festival can attend the March Idea Challenge, a student pitch competition on Thursday, March 30, from 5-7 p.m.
Attendees will be able to watch as the competition finalists pitch to promote their student organizations and win awards. The LaunchLab competition will give out $5000 in prizes.
“The more people that we have show up, the more likelihood that we have of winning the money to fund the event,” Skaff said.
The pitch competition is open to all audiences and will be held at the Morris L. Hayhurst Launchlab located on the fourth floor of Evansdale Crossing
More information about the pitch competition is available on the LaunchLab website.