Even though WVU’s campus is closed, some Morgantown student religious organizations are still continuing their missions and services online.
Father Brian Crenwelge of St. John University Parish said that people are struggling with being unable to attend in-person Mass.
“Therefore, we have begun to livestream out masses for Holy Week so that the students and parishioners can watch from their homes and feel more connected to their parish,” Crenwelge said.
Crenwelge said that since the Catholic Mass is efficacious, the priests have still offered private Mass every day.
St. John University Parish is home to one of the active religious organizations on WVU’s campus, Mountaineer Catholic, which has a strong social media presence and has been promoting online interaction with parish services.
“We use the app GroupMe to keep in contact with the students. It’s definitely different than in-person conversations, but it helps us to continue to foster our community here,” Crenwelge said.
Crenwelge said the parish is going to respect the wishes of the governor and discontinue in-person services until it is deemed safe to do so. However, it still provides services to people who are homeless in the Morgantown area.
“We still host a free breakfast on Saturday mornings and a free lunch on Sundays for the homeless. We simply are holding it outside now instead of inside the building,” Crenwelge said.
St. John University Parish has also been holding Facebook Live services throughout Holy Week. The list of Facebook Live services can be found on the Mountaineer Catholic website.
The Rohr Chabad Jewish Center is also taking actions to preserve the holiday of Passover.
Rabbi Zalman Gurevitz said Jewish students in the Morgantown area can pick up Passover kits for the Seder celebration feast — while respecting the rules of social distancing.
“In the Jewish culture and religion, life is the top priority,” Gurevitz said of the canceled worship services.
Gurevitz said that since the center is mainly focused on helping students, they have a network where students can help each other. He said that a student even offered an extra bedroom to help another student in need.
“As a religious leader, it’s our job to support and encourage them and provide what we can virtually,” Gurevitz said.
The student center is offering virtual calls and assistance to any Jewish student who requests it.
“All synagogues are closed, so we do online classes and provide different materials that they can use for their Jewish education,” Gurevitz said.
More information on how to contact or donate to the center can be found on its website.
Throughout this uncertain time, the Muslim Student Association is also continuing its mission to help people in need.
“Charity is one of the coessential five pillars of Islam, so it’s a very important concept for us to follow,” said Nico Pacilli, president of the Muslim Student Association.
Pacilli said that since many Muslim students at WVU are international students, efforts have been made to help those students find transportation and other needs.
The association is also still holding its Quranic reading class via Skype, Pacilli said.
“This is an important time to really self-reflect and realize how important religion is to you,” Pacilli said.