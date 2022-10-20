During this year’s Diversity Week, the WVU Office of Research and Graduate Education hosted an event featuring music and desserts from around the world.
This year, the event was held at WVU's Erma Byrd Biomedical Research Center, allowing Health Sciences to take part in the week celebrating international cultures on campus.
“The events like this are usually at downtown or other locations that are not very convenient for graduate students — who work 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — at Health sciences to visit,” Alexis Crockett, a graduate student said. “It is really nice to be able to enjoy such an event.”
The inspiration behind the event was to show the diversity of graduate students at WVU.
From the Caribbean’s Shirley cookie to Saudi Arabia’s Baklava, desserts and music from 22 different countries were present, with the goal of embracing all the cultures that the Health Sciences student body represents.
These desserts originated from different countries and were laid out for people to appreciate a variety of flavors in foods such as maple cookies, panda cakes and Tahini cookies.
“This is a great event for students and faculties to come in and kind of expand their palate,” Haley Miller, a strategic planner at the Office of Research and Graduate Education, said.
The reason behind centering the event around desserts was that it could be open to everyone.
“Ultimately, people love food. Dessert is something that you don’t necessarily think twice about,” Nicole Beason, executive director for the Office of Research and Graduate Education, said.
A variety of music styles were played throughout the event. Music was the art form of choice because it further immerses people in their surroundings and allows young audiences to appreciate the diversity around them.
"Traditional music exhibits its cultural roots so strongly, it could be considered very effective in giving students an insight into a particular culture. One of the things that we like to do is give background and educate as well,” Beason said.
With a number of students and faculty taking the time to visit and connect with each other at the center, the event proved to be a success. Crockett attributes this to advertising in advance of the event.
“In my opinion, the event was very well advertised,” Crockett said. “I was seeing it in my email and through multiple sources, so I made time in my schedule to be able to come to it.”